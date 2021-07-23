Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Target Price at C$1.06

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

SGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.57 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,697. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

