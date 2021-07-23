Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $27.56

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5,874.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,909 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 231,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 1,762,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,126. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

