Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $280.68

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Cigna stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.63. 36,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cigna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cigna by 1,107.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

