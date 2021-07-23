Brokerages Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target at $14.90

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.