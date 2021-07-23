Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

BZLFY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 31,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.2182 dividend. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

