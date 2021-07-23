Brokerages Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NRBO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 901,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,153. The company has a market cap of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

