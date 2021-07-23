Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.06). Intellicheck posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 3,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,515. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 million, a P/E ratio of -201.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 35.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.