Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. CalAmp reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,287. The company has a market capitalization of $425.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

