Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,237,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

