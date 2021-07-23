Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy also reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

