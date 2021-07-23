Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. US Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

