Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $487.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.90 million and the highest is $497.90 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

