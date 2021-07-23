Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post sales of $9.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $24.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $25.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

