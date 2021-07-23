Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in GAN by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $683.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.04.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

