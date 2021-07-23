Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

