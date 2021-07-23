British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 469.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

