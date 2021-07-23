Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $487.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.93.

BEDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

