Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

