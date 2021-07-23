Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNRL. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MNRL opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

