Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 57.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,485 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 157,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRF by 61,939.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.99 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

