Bread (BRD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $1.85 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

