Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 49.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

