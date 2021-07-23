Boralex (TSE:BLX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.55.

BLX stock opened at C$38.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$32.24 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.02.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

