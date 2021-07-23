Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 35.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 94.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 135.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after purchasing an additional 135,398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 33.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.46.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

