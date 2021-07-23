Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.