BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 24,182 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 95,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Adobe by 358.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 230,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $629.02. 42,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,754. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $623.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.80. The firm has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

