BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.87. 51,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,722. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.18. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $317.12. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

