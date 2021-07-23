BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $952,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after buying an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,781,000 after purchasing an additional 327,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,122. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

