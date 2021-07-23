BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 89.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $422.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,545. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

