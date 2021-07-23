BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AudioCodes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,351. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

