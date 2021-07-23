BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $194,797,000 after acquiring an additional 182,017 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 625,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $418,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $642.91. 625,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,048,836. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.33 billion, a PE ratio of 638.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

