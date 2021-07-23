BMO Capital Markets Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $111.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.13.

Shares of ARVN traded up $7.43 on Friday, hitting $91.94. 27,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,970. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

