BMO Capital Markets Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

Shares of AC opened at C$25.06 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

