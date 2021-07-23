Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $502,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWND stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

