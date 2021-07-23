Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 112.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 538,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,894 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 658.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 360,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 312,953 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 182.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 138,839 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 72.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CNR stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

