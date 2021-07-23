BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE BLK opened at $866.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.
BLK has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 28.4% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.