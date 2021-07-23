BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BLK opened at $866.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 28.4% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

