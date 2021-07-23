BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on September 22nd

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 4.13 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $866.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $874.66. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.