BlackHat (BLKC) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $294,449.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00140799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.50 or 1.00291013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

