Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE BKI opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

