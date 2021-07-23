BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:BJ opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,299,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,859,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

