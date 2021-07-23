BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce Sells 4,062 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Graham Luce sold 100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,944.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Luce sold 114 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $5,343.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,517. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

