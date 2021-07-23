BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 41.1% Lower This Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $27,635.40 and $15,169.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008628 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.