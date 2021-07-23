BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $991,566.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 64.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. BitCore has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $991,566.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,184.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.54 or 0.06281129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.01348104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00366268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00135216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00609025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00381075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00288215 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

