Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Tops $89,221.40

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $89,221.40 and $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00297097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00119727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00151859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

