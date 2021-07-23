Bismuth Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005937 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,709,719 coins and its circulating supply is 21,618,803 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

