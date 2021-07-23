Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $16.72

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $16.30. Bioventus shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 387 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.