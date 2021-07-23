Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $675.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.84 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.