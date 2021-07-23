Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €23.76 ($27.95) and last traded at €23.56 ($27.72). Approximately 118,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.20 ($27.29).

GBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $988.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.88.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

