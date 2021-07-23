BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 893,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $68,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

