Berry’s (BRY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $445.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

